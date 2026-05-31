F2 champ Fornaroli targets F1 seat with McLaren backing

Leonardo Fornaroli says he hopes to enter Formula 1 full-time next year after beginning trackside duties with McLaren.

The 21-year-old Italian, who won the 2025 Formula 2 title, is now a McLaren reserve and development driver under team boss Andrea Stella.

Fornaroli told Corriere della Sera he will begin attending grands prix this season and is also scheduled to participate in selected FP1 sessions.

"I’m feeling great," he said. "McLaren knows how to help young drivers grow."

"Testing, preparation, and the simulator are all going well."

The Italian recently drove McLaren’s 2023 car at Silverstone as part of his preparation program. "It had been a long time since I was in a racing car, so the first laps were a shock," Fornaroli admitted.

"What struck me most was the braking power and the ability to carry speed into fast corners. I was speechless."

Much of his work currently focuses on simulator development for Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations.

"Before every race weekend I run simulator sessions, following the same program as the race drivers," he explained. "There’s a lot to discover around the use of electrical energy."

Fornaroli also revealed he is learning directly from Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"They try to help me in every way," he said. "And I try to give my contribution back."

When asked directly about his future ambitions, Fornaroli was clear.

"I hope to be in Formula 1 next year," the Italian declared.

"But there are other interesting paths too. IndyCar and Hypercar are both very appealing."

The Italian also hopes to soon join compatriot Kimi Antonelli, who is currently leading the world championship for Mercedes, on the Formula 1 grid.

"I hope to be racing alongside Kimi as soon as possible," he said. "It’s a great moment for Italian motorsport."