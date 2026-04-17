South Korea eyes F1 return with Incheon street race bid

South Korea is once again eyeing a return to the Formula 1 calendar, with a new street race project in Incheon gathering momentum.

According to Incheon Ilbo - a regional South Korean newspaper - a financial feasibility study has already given the proposal a "green light".

The plan centres on a 4.96km street circuit around Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, designed to meet top-speed requirements of up to 337kph and potentially attract 300,000 to 400,000 visitors per event.

"Incheon is the optimal location to host F1," mayor Yoo Jeong-bok said, calling it "a decisive opportunity to enhance Incheon’s urban competitiveness and international standing."

However, the proposal is already politically divisive, with opposition figures describing it as a "showcase administration" and a "vision without substance".

Auto Motor und Sport reports that the Incheon project is the latest in a series of Korean attempts to revive Formula 1 following the collapse of the Yeongam race after 2013.

The German publication notes that while interest in Asia remains strong, Formula 1 is increasingly cautious about new venues.

A target debut of 2028 is being discussed, but there are currently no concrete negotiations with Formula 1 management.

Crucially, no new races are expected to join the calendar in 2027, with existing rotation plans - including Portimao potentially replacing Zandvoort - already taking priority.