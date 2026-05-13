Tombazis explains F1’s emergency fix for ’yo-yo’ racing

Nikolas Tombazis says Formula 1’s planned 2027 regulation refinements are aimed at preventing the ’yo-yo’ racing effect that emerged under the controversial new hybrid rules.

Amid intense criticism of the 2026 engine regulations - and emergency tweaks already introduced in Miami - the FIA has now agreed in principle to increase combustion-engine power and reduce electrical deployment from 2027.

"We recognised that the original allocation could lead to very early battery depletion under certain conditions," FIA technical chief Tombazis explained to Auto Motor und Sport.

"By giving the internal combustion engine a little more leeway from 2027 onwards, we are creating a more stable platform for energy management."

The FIA has been under pressure after drivers complained about excessive lift-and-coast, defensive energy-saving tactics and strange straightline racing dynamics under the new-era cars.

Tombazis insisted the governing body is not abandoning the hybrid philosophy entirely - even though the ’50-50’ energy split will be no more.

"Our goal is not to dilute the hybrid concept," he said.

"But we need to ensure that the drivers can continue to attack on the straights without the system operating purely defensively."

Tombazis added: "We want to avoid a situation where drivers have to lift off the throttle halfway down the straight just to save energy for the next lap."

The planned changes would increase internal combustion engine output by roughly 50kW while reducing electric deployment by a similar amount.

However, the FIA decided not to bring the changes forward to 2026 because manufacturers are already too deep into development.

"The designs for 2026 are largely frozen," Tombazis explained.

"The adjustments for 2027 give manufacturers the necessary lead time to optimise their concepts without rushing."

"It’s an evolutionary refinement, not a radical overhaul."