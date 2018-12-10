Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen to be ’patient’ with Honda in 2019

"It was never my intention to put Renault down"

 F1


Miniboutik



Max Verstappen has revealed that he is prepared to be patient with Honda in 2019.

Especially in 2018 as the collaboration looked to end, the Dutchman ramped up his harsh criticism of Red Bull’s outgoing engine partner Renault.

But Verstappen told Ziggo Sport that he never meant to "offend" the French marque.

"It was never my intention to put them down, but I want to make it better. Look, we now have a deal with Honda, but if we had continued with Renault next year, I would want us to make progress," he said.

"I am just very clear in what I say. I can also say that they can take it easy, but I am not like that. It can and must be better and I just always want full commitment. However, you have to be open to criticism, that is how I grew up. I’m sorry if you can’t deal with that, but I’m not here to join in with the Olympic idea. I want to win and for that all parties have to be committed."

Verstappen has spent the last months building up expectations of something better from Red Bull’s new works pairing with Honda that begins in 2019.

But he said he is also prepared to be patient with the team’s new Japanese partner.

"Hopefully it will be a long-term collaboration. Sure, I do not expect a flawless year," said Verstappen.

"I don’t expect that everything runs smoothly at once, but you can’t expect that, I think. I will always be sharp but you have to believe in the project. We can not immediately be impatient with Honda," he insisted.

"After four years in which it did not work out, you are just done with it at some point. Then you sometimes have an explosion. But that is different with Honda.

"I do not expect that we can really fight for the championship at the start of the season, but if we are just a little bit better than this year, we can be closer to the competition, and then I can do a year like Lewis did — very consistent.

"That is a lot better for the championship. You do not necessarily have to have the best car," Verstappen added.


10 December 2018 - 10h46, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Sirotkin, Wehrlein eye Ferrari role for 2019
Next news: Gasly ’not afraid’ of Verstappen
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC