Mekies backs FIA help for struggling Honda

Laurent Mekies has joined Toto Wolff in backing the principle of Formula 1 helping Honda close its performance deficit, after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem openly suggested further assistance could be considered.

Ben Sulayem revealed in Madrid that he recently told Fernando Alonso to explain what the FIA could do to improve Aston Martin-Honda’s situation, amid the Spaniard’s uncertainty about continuing in Formula 1.

Honda’s Shintaro Orihara subsequently played down the prospect of any "magic solutions", insisting the manufacturer is concentrating on its own development programme.

But Red Bull team boss Mekies told La Gazzetta dello Sport that there is precedent for collective action.

"Earlier this year, there was an initial change to the ADUO regulation precisely to help those who were left far behind," he said.

"All the teams voted in favour, for the good of the sport."

"We can’t agree on everything, but if there’s a situation that needs to be resolved or supported, we find solutions."

Mercedes boss Wolff has similarly said the discussion is legitimate provided any adjustments remain fair and serve the wider championship.

The issue is particularly sensitive for Honda, whose continued power deficit has reportedly become one of the factors surrounding Alonso’s decision about his 2027 future.