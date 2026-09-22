Abu Dhabi still pushing to save 2026 finale

Abu Dhabi is showing no sign of giving up on hosting Formula 1’s 2026 season finale, even as Imola increasingly looks like the championship’s European fallback.

Juan Pablo Montoya says the situation remains deeply uncertain, with different versions circulating throughout the paddock.

"You can ask 20 people in the paddock about this subject and you get 20 different stories," he told AS Colombia’s MontoyAS podcast.

"In Monza, the thinking was, as far as I understood, that Qatar and Abu Dhabi would theoretically not go ahead."

But Montoya believes Abu Dhabi in particular will fight hard to keep its December race.

"It is super complicated, and personally, I think Abu Dhabi will exert a lot of pressure to let that race go ahead," said the former Formula 1 driver.

"They want to show the world that nothing is wrong there, that everything is working, and that everything is in order."

That pressure is visible publicly.

Formula 1 still lists Yas Marina as the December 4-6 finale, while promoter Ethara continues actively selling tickets and announcing entertainment around the event.

Alex Warren was confirmed just days ago for the Friday concert, while Ethara has continued publishing fresh Grand Prix material - even after Swedish singer Zara Larsson announced she would no longer perform at the event.

This week, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received an Ethara delegation after the organiser won F1’s 2025 Promoter of the Year award.

Abu Dhabi is also already confirmed as the 2027 finale, when it is due to host a Sprint for the first time.

Montoya nevertheless understands why F1 remains cautious.

"I understand what is happening and that Formula 1 doesn’t want to go there," said the 50-year-old former McLaren and Williams driver.

"From a safety point of view, it makes sense that they don’t want to go there."

He said the real difficulty is timing and logistics.

"What happens if they say in a month ’Let’s wait another month?’"

"Then there are only two months left until the race."

That leaves Stefano Domenicali facing a difficult call, with Imola increasingly regarded inside F1 as the obvious replacement if the Middle East rounds are dropped.

"I have enormous respect for Stefano Domenicali and I consider him one of the best bosses out there, but I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes right now," said Montoya.

"Whatever decision you make, there will be negative consequences and criticism."

The financial stakes are also substantial, with F1 already having lost major Middle East race revenue earlier in the season and facing another significant hit if Qatar and Abu Dhabi disappear as well.

Montoya said the complication is that conditions could still change before late November.

"From an image standpoint, it makes sense not to race there," he said. "But what do you do if you decide to race somewhere else and two weeks later a complete ceasefire is announced and there is peace?"

"That is why you can’t really win here."