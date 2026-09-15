Honda changes F1 leadership as Alonso decision looms

Honda has announced a significant change at the top of its Formula 1 power unit program just as Fernando Alonso enters what he says could be an important week of meetings over his future.

Yoichiro Fukao will take over as Large Project Leader from Tetsushi Kakuda from October 1, with Honda describing the move as a planned transition intended to accelerate development and prepare its next generation of engineers.

"Following the introduction of the new regulations in 2026, and with further regulatory changes expected from 2027 onwards, Honda aims to establish a robust development framework and deliver a highly competitive PU by transitioning to the new structure at an early stage," a statement read.

The timing is notable because Alonso has made no secret of Honda’s lack of performance, as his decision looms over whether to continue racing in F1 in 2027.

Asked in Madrid whether an announcement could come this week, Alonso said: "I think this week could be important."

"Not an announcement, but there will be meetings."

At Madrid, the scale of Aston Martin’s straight-line deficit was again obvious. "It’s 37 kph on the straights," Alonso said.

Lance Stroll was equally blunt.

"We know we’re lacking a lot of engine power everywhere we go. We’re seriously lacking engine power," said the Canadian.

Honda’s recent Spec 2 step has improved drivability, but there is not expected to be another major performance upgrade during 2026.

Honda engineer Shintaro Orihara said the priority for the remainder of the season is "to improve the control of our new-spec engine."

"So the main objective is manageability, but we also always introduce some calibration changes to gain a little more performance," he added.

"It’s not significant, but we always need to improve step by step."