Alonso looking to 2027 as Honda weakness persists

Fernando Alonso says his focus is already firmly on 2027 as Aston Martin’s improved chassis continues to be undermined by its Honda power unit.

Although no new deal has yet been announced and team official Mike Krack has said there is no urgency over Alonso’s future, the 45-year-old Spaniard spoke openly at Monza about next season.

"I’m not stressed about this year," Alonso said after he and Lance Stroll qualified last.

"If there’s a chance to score another point, great. But it doesn’t change my mindset and determination to have a better 2027."

Alonso said Aston Martin has now found a much stronger chassis direction after major upgrades introduced in Hungary.

"We’re not in the position we want as a team, there’s a mountain to climb," he said.

"But we found a way to improve the chassis for next year and we need the same with the engine. The chassis is very good, we saw it in Hungary and the Netherlands."

Monza, however, exposed Honda’s continuing weakness even after its Spec 2 update.

"We have a huge deficit on the straights - we lose everything," he said.

"The data is there for everyone, we’re not blind. We need the power, but we support each other, and there are clear objectives for next year."

Alonso said circuits such as Baku and Las Vegas are likely to expose the same weakness, while Singapore and Austin should suit the car better.

He is also racing at Monza with a helmet paying tribute to Adrian Campos, the former F1 driver and team owner who helped launch Alonso’s single-seater career and died in 2021.

"Adrian was the man who brought me to single-seaters," he said.

"If I’m here, it’s thanks to Adrian, and I’ll always be grateful. Monza was one of the first tracks where he took me in Formula Nissan."

"I think it was a good circuit to pay tribute to him."