Tsunoda admits he stopped enjoying F1

Yuki Tsunoda has admitted the pressure of his disastrous 2025 season alongside Max Verstappen became so severe that he stopped enjoying both Formula 1 and life away from the track.

Speaking on Beyond The Grid, Tsunoda described last season as the toughest of his career.

"Definitely 2025 was the toughest year in my career and I learned, like, loads, heaps of things," said the Japanese.

He said his usual ways of recovering mentally between races stopped working during the second half of the year.

"At some point I just felt like, recognising myself, that I’m not really enjoying my life."

"I’m not really enjoying the situation, not really enjoying driving Formula 1 much, probably as much as I was doing the first two years, three years."

The 26-year-old also admitted he never properly understood the Red Bull he was driving.

"Even after Abu Dhabi, I didn’t know what kind of car I was driving," said Tsunoda.

"I still don’t understand what was the issue and what kind of things made me really struggle to learn about this car and get used to the car."

Tsunoda eventually lost his race seat, although he says there was almost some relief when the pressure finally ended.

"I fought more than ever in that 2025 year, more than ever," he said.

"Even if I look back now, I don’t have much regret."

Now temporarily back at Racing Bulls while Liam Lawson substitutes for the injured Isack Hadjar, Tsunoda says the enjoyment has returned.

"I’m able to finally really enjoy as a driver being in Formula 1 and compete with the top 20 drivers, top 22 drivers in the world."

But with Red Bull’s 2027 driver picture increasingly crowded, his full-time return remains uncertain.

"For sure, my main focus, my primary focus is F1, and that’s the thing I’m trying to be back, and that’s my target," said Tsunoda, who has been linked with a potential move to IndyCar.

"I try and maximise it and hope I can be back in 2027."