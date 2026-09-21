Tsolov could combine reserve role with Super Formula

Red Bull’s driver picture for 2027 appears increasingly settled, with Isack Hadjar expected to remain alongside Max Verstappen despite his injury layoff - while Liam Lawson’s strong substitute performances have strengthened his case to stay with Racing Bulls.

Sources have already indicated that contract announcements were close, and Hadjar is still widely regarded as the main team’s long-term choice despite missing Zandvoort, Monza and Madrid with his wrist injury.

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos told the Pit Talk podcast that Lawson’s results while substituting have not changed that assessment.

"I think there’s no doubt that Isack is Red Bull’s man," said Doornbos.

"He showed enough in the first half of this season to convince me."

Doornbos nevertheless believes Lawson has proved a point after being dropped from Red Bull after just two races in early 2025.

"I would argue that Liam has not been given enough time to prove himself," said the Dutchman.

Lawson finished P7 at Zandvoort and P6 in Madrid, with boss Laurent Mekies praising how quickly he adapted back to the senior team.

"I think he did a very good job," said Mekies.

"We all know how difficult it is to switch to a different team and a different car, and I think he handled it better than we could have hoped."

Mekies added that Lawson "has developed further as a driver" and is now "very calm and very focused in the car".

That has strengthened expectations that Lawson will remain in the Red Bull family for 2027, most likely back at Racing Bulls alongside Arvid Lindblad.

The bigger question is Nikola Tsolov.

Despite his strong Formula 2 season and growing backing inside Red Bull, paddock speculation suggests the Bulgarian may have to wait another year for a full-time F1 seat.

One possibility being discussed is a 2027 reserve role in place of Yuki Tsunoda, potentially combined with a season in Japan’s Super Formula championship.