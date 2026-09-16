Red Bull contracts imminent, Russell deal quietly done

Red Bull is expected to announce contract extensions in the coming days, according to Sky Deutschland presenter Peter Hardenacke, as uncertainty continues around several seats in the Red Bull driver pool.

Hardenacke said he has learned that new deals are imminent, with Isack Hadjar the most obvious candidate after his strong season prior to the wrist injury that has now sidelined him for several races.

Laurent Mekies has already indicated there are few reasons to replace Hadjar when he returns fully fit, while Arvid Lindblad also appears well placed at Racing Bulls.

But the situation remains complicated by Liam Lawson’s strong performances while deputising for Hadjar and Nikola Tsolov’s impressive Formula 2 campaign.

Meanwhile at Mercedes, Toto Wolff says George Russell’s own extension is already complete despite the absence of a conventional announcement.

Asked by Osterreich newspaper when the deal would finally be confirmed, Wolff replied: "That’s already happened."

"We just haven’t issued a major statement. There’s really nothing more to add."

Russell has struggled to match championship leader Kimi Antonelli this season, but Wolff insists Mercedes’ confidence in him has not changed.

"George was unlucky with the timing of the virtual safety car in Madrid," he insisted.

"He’s also going through an important development phase. He sees it as a challenge to adapt to the new situation."

"If he manages that, he too can compete for the World Championship. He’s among the very best."

Wolff also played down the significance of his latest and much-discussed summer meeting with Max Verstappen off Sardinia.

"That was completely unintentional," he said of Verstappen, who has re-committed to Red Bull through 2030.

"We were splashing around in the water and chatting. I always find it funny what people worry about."

And although Antonelli is now dominating the championship, Wolff rejected direct comparisons with Verstappen.

"You can’t compare a four-time world champion with a rookie in his second Formula 1 year who has only won a handful of races," said the Austrian.

"On the other hand, you can’t overstate what he’s achieved so far."