Honda cools Ben Sulayem’s Alonso intervention

Honda has played down FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s remarkable suggestion that the governing body could help Aston Martin-Honda improve its performance as part of efforts to keep Fernando Alonso in Formula 1.

Ben Sulayem said in Madrid that he had asked Alonso directly what needed to change.

"Tell me what you want, because you are the driver, and come and tell me what you want us to do to improve these results," said the FIA president, describing his conversation with Alonso to the media.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sees nothing inherently wrong with that discussion, provided any changes remain within a fair regulatory framework.

"The rules are in place to do what’s best for the sport, and you need adjustments from time to time," said Wolff.

"It’s a fair conversation. They (Honda) need more. I think the conversation between the president and Alonso was fair."

"We want to have all the top constructors involved in the sport."

Honda technical chief Shintaro Orihara, however, sounded far less convinced that FIA intervention could provide a meaningful shortcut.

"I don’t think he can give us any magic solutions," said the Japanese.

"We’re simply focusing on our development plan and working hard to improve our product. That’s our plan right now."

Orihara also told DAZN he had no knowledge of any specific meeting between Honda and the FIA over additional assistance.

The issue remains closely tied to Alonso’s future, with the Spaniard both hinting that he could retire or that a new deal could extend well beyond a single season.

"If I continue for another year, or two years, or three, or however many are decided, if I do, it will also be for them," he said, referring to Spanish fans.

"Because I think that saying goodbye to the Spanish fans after a lifetime behind the wheel with this year’s result is something no one in the team deserves, but especially not the fans."

Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa says the team’s priority remains keeping Alonso, but confirmed contingency planning exists.

"Logically, there’s a plan B," the former F1 driver told El Larguero.

"Every team always has to have one, but right now we’re working on plan A, which is for Fernando to continue. We don’t want to pressure him into making a decision. We’re giving him all the time he needs."