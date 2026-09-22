Hadjar set to return in Baku

Isack Hadjar is set to return to Formula 1 action in Baku this weekend after completing his recovery from the wrist injury that has kept him out since the summer break.

L’Equipe’s authoritative correspondent Frederic Ferret reports that the 21-year-old Red Bull driver is now fit to race again after missing Zandvoort, Monza and Madrid.

"Isack Hadjar’s recovery is complete," Ferret wrote. "The hiatus will end this weekend as the 21-year-old is now fit."

"According to our sources, he will indeed be racing in Baku starting Thursday for the Azerbaijan GP."

Hadjar was due to complete a final assessment on Monday, including simulator running at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes base, before the team made its final decision.

Team boss Laurent Mekies had repeatedly stressed that Red Bull would not rush the Frenchman back before he was fully recovered.

Other reports also indicate that the pain in Hadjar’s arm has subsided and that the simulator work formed the final step before clearance.

Hadjar’s return means Liam Lawson will move back to Racing Bulls after three substitute appearances for Red Bull, while Yuki Tsunoda returns to his reserve role.