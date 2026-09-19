Jos pushes Verstappen towards rally test

Jos Verstappen says rallying would suit Max perfectly and is trying to persuade his son to test a rally car this winter, but the four-time world champion says the risks are too high.

Speaking to Play Sports, Jos said he has no interest in returning to the wheel of Formula 1 machinery himself, but enjoys the challenge of rallying.

"I think the challenge with rallying is that you simply cannot make mistakes," said the former F1 driver.

"A mistake is punished very severely, and you have to do it together with your co-driver."

Jos believes that challenge would appeal to Max.

"I think it would suit Max very well," said the 54-year-old.

"The only thing is, he isn’t interested in it at all. But I do think that if he ever did it, he would love it."

"So I’m trying to get him, somewhere in the winter, to spend a day somewhere in France on gravel, where we can go driving a rally car with a few people."

"I know for sure that he is going to absolutely love it."

Verstappen, however, told Bild that rallying is one discipline he is unlikely to add to his expanding program.

"I think it’s cool and it’s a lot of fun, but I just think it’s too dangerous," said the Red Bull driver.

"If you make even one mistake at high speed, you’re banging your car against a tree. I simply do not think that risk is worth it."

He said becoming a father has also changed how he views that kind of danger.

"Of course something can always happen, I could get up after this interview and be hit by a bus."

"But in rally driving, the danger is constantly present," Max added.

That does not mean Verstappen is backing away from racing outside F1.

His Red Bull extension gives him considerable ongoing freedom to pursue endurance events, and the newly confirmed 2027 calendar leaves room for major races including the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Le Mans and Spa.

"That was also one reason why I extended at Red Bull," he revealed.

"They give me the opportunity to appear in these categories at the start. I want to continue to do that in the future, but it has to be on my terms."

For rallying, though, even Red Bull would probably draw the line.

"They actually leave me free to decide for myself about the things I want to do, but in this case they would probably say it can’t be done."