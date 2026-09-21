Bortoleto admits growing fear of flying

Gabriel Bortoleto says one of the less glamorous parts of Formula 1 is becoming increasingly difficult for him - flying around the world.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Audi driver described his relationship with travel as "love and hate".

"Love because being an F1 driver allows me to discover new places, visit beautiful places, travel the world," said the Brazilian.

"Hate because... I don’t like flying, and with every year that goes by I’m a little more afraid."

Bortoleto, 21, said he used to fall asleep almost immediately after boarding. "Now, before relaxing, I wait for takeoff, check that everything’s ok, that the turbulence is over."

"Then, if everything goes well, I can sleep, or I watch some TV series to pass the time."

Away from racing, his idea of a perfect weekend is much simpler.

"Stay home, sleep, eat a nice steak, rest. Stop," Bortoleto smiled.

Bortoleto also made clear where he sees his long-term future.

When asked about his biggest remaining dream, he replied simply: "Winning the World Championship with Audi."