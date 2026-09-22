Schumacher suspects Norris has had ’coaching’

Ralf Schumacher believes Lando Norris’ increasingly assertive public image may be the result of coaching, as the reigning world champion combines stronger rhetoric off track with some of the best form of his career.

Norris has recently spoken more openly about his status among Formula 1’s elite, including questioning why drivers such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton still earn significantly more.

Schumacher says the change is noticeable.

"Lando has gained incredible strength, not just on the racetrack," he told Sky Deutschland.

"I almost have the feeling that Norris has had coaching, because he now keeps vehemently saying that he should earn the same as Max Verstappen, as Lewis Hamilton, ’because I’m just as good or better.’"

"So he’s demanding that now, he’s demanding to be recognised in his position."

Norris’ growing confidence has also been evident in his response to explanations for teammate Oscar Piastri’s recent struggles.

When the suggestion was raised that adapting to a difficult car could explain the performance difference, Norris was dismissive.

"I think the more experience you have in Formula 1, the better equipped you should be," said the Briton.

"If you’re not ready to adapt to a different car, then you’re not at a good enough level. It’s our job, it’s what we’re paid millions to do."

"It’s to drive any car you get given, whether it’s a good one, a bad one, an easy one or a hard one."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has meanwhile continued to describe Piastri’s problems as technical rather than psychological.

"Oscar still overthinks things while driving," he said.

"If you’re thinking and driving, it slows you down in your decisions and therefore also in your laptimes."

Former F1 driver Marc Surer has been harsher, arguing that Piastri may simply be struggling with adversity after a career in which success came quickly.

"Oscar may be a little spoiled," Surer told formel1.de. "He won Formula 3 and was the strongest in Formula 2."

"Then he ends up in Formula 1 and he is allowed to drive at McLaren immediately. So everything went smoothly."

Surer believes the picture has changed now that Piastri is encountering more difficulty. "I think he’s just too sensitive to be able to deal with that," he insisted.

"He is different from Verstappen or Fernando Alonso. They can handle setbacks and compromises. He apparently can’t."

Surer added: "I just think he’s had it pretty easy in his career until now and that he’s now being presented with the bill for that when things are not going so well."

As for Norris, Schumacher now sees him as McLaren’s clear number 1.

"Lando is the number 1 at McLaren, Kimi at Mercedes, and Max at Red Bull," he said.