Krack denies Honda rift as Aston seeks Miami fix

Aston Martin has played down rumours of a rift with Honda, insisting the troubled partnership remains united as it races to fix its 2026 crisis.

Amid persistent speculation of tensions behind the scenes - and suggestions the vibration-plagued power unit concept may have been influenced by late aerodynamic demands by Adrian Newey - trackside boss Mike Krack was clear.

"There is no need for peace talks because there is no dispute," he said.

"We have a good relationship with Honda. They are currently investing a great deal of work to improve, and we have the utmost respect for Honda."

The focus remains on the severe vibration issues that have crippled performance and reliability.

Honda has already introduced minor interim measures, but a full solution is still in development.

"We’re going to correct the vibration problem at its root," said Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe.

He stressed the issue is not solely down to the engine.

"It’s not a question of the power unit on one hand and the chassis on the other. There are good and bad things on both sides."

In other words, the fix will require a coordinated effort across the entire car.

Krack confirmed that early countermeasures showed promise but were not yet ready for racing at Suzuka.

"We tried something in practice that showed improvement, but it wasn’t race-ready," he said.

"When you bring new parts to the car, you have to investigate whether their durability is guaranteed. These new parts are promising, but we couldn’t use them in the race."

There is, however, cautious optimism for Miami.

"This is an issue we are continuing to pursue with our partner Honda, and I am quite confident that we will make progress on it for the Miami GP weekend - so that we won’t have to talk about it anymore," said Krack.

Away from the crisis, Lance Stroll will use the April break to do some extra racing. The Canadian will race an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup at Paul Ricard, taking advantage of the cancelled Bahrain GP.