Wolff hits back at critics as FIA tweaks rules

Toto Wolff has pushed back at the wave of criticism that forced Formula 1 into tweaking its 2026 rules.

Following the FIA’s decision to introduce changes from Miami, Wolff made clear he is uncomfortable with the way the sport has been publicly attacked.

"We must be aware of our responsibility as guardians of this sport," the Mercedes boss said.

"We all have our opinions and that is perfectly legitimate. But these opinions and discussions should take place among those involved rather than in public."

He warned that public negativity could damage Formula 1’s long-term health.

"We have thousands of fans who love the sport - there are also a few who don’t love it at the moment - but to protect the future, we must not publicly badmouth the sport.

"The impact comes with a delay. That is the responsibility we have."

Wolff also expressed relief that the changes should remain limited. "We do want to work with a scalpel and not with a baseball bat," he said.

However, former driver Ralf Schumacher sees the situation very differently.

"From a purely political perspective, Formula 1 has already made a major mistake by allowing this outcome from the very beginning, when it declared there was room for improvement," he said.

"It’s as if you’re ceding your own regulations, not defending them. It’s like saying something in a company, then changing your mind and backing out."

Meanwhile, criticism across the paddock remains widespread.

Aston Martin simulator driver Dani Juncadella told Diario Sport that many traditional fans are being alienated.

"The question is also what kind of fan we want to attract. The pure fan we used to have in Formula 1, I don’t think they’re big fans of the current regulations," he said.