Alonso hints pain remains as Honda claims vibration progress

Fernando Alonso has indicated Aston Martin’s vibration issues may be far from solved - despite more optimistic signals from Honda.

During practice in Miami, the Spaniard was asked over team radio about the situation.

"How are the vibrations?" he was asked.

"Very bad," Alonso replied.

He was also seen repeatedly touching his hands in the cockpit and again in the pitlane - even exaggerating the gesture when spotting a TV camera - suggesting ongoing discomfort at the wheel.

That contrasts with Honda’s more upbeat assessment after changes made during the April break.

"We have developed some measures to counteract the vibrations," said lead engineer Shintaro Orihara.

"These measures not only affected the battery, but also the comfort and handling of the driver. We’ve confirmed that they’re performing as predicted by the data and have received positive feedback from the drivers."

Alonso, however, made clear the team’s focus on reliability has come at a cost.

"Yes, the vibrations have improved. We made some changes since Japan and in the last few races," he said.

"But what we haven’t touched is performance."

"We’re still far behind the others, who have improved their cars since Japan, and we’ve only addressed reliability."

"So, in terms of performance, we’re a step behind."

"It’s the same car, but the others have improved since Japan, and particularly here in Miami. So we’re falling behind by a wider margin."

"But we accept it. Our program for the year is different from everyone else’s, and we have to stay calm."

Despite the struggles, both Aston drivers insist they remain committed to the project.

"I still believe in this project, and it’s far from reaching our true potential," said Lance Stroll, who unleashed a long rant about the 2026 regulations only 24 hours earlier.

"If in two or three years I’m sitting on the sofa and I see two Aston Martins at the front of the grid, and I’m not there, it will bother me."

"I want to be a part of it, and I hope that when that happens, the cars will be more fun to drive."

Alonso, meanwhile, admitted his recent fatherhood is influencing his thinking about how long to continue.

"I don’t want to stop until he sees me competing, but until he’s aware of things, it might be a couple of years," said the Spaniard, who will turn 45 in July.

"I’ve been thinking about, if I race for a couple more years, whether he will remember it or whether he will realise what’s going on in the paddock."

"I wouldn’t want to retire until he can be in the paddock, get in my car and things like that. Those would be moments to remember for a lifetime."