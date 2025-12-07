Verstappen tipped to ’go slow’ for unlikely title

Formula 1’s most dramatic three-way title decider in years has been set up perfectly in Abu Dhabi - Max Verstappen on pole, Lando Norris alongside, Oscar Piastri right behind.

"McLaren hasn’t been under this much pressure in a long time," warned former team driver and F1 legend Gerhard Berger.

The strain showed on Norris’ face - admittedly behind "the only driver" he’s really worried about. He openly admitted he was "disappointed" not to beat Verstappen, knowing the Dutchman can now control the race from the front.

A Verstappen win alone won’t give the Dutchman his unlikely fifth title, because for Norris the maths is simple - finish P3 and he’s champion.

Whether Norris can keep his nerve is the question dominating the paddock. Verstappen immediately declared he wants "chaos" behind him - and even said he likes the pressure.

His father Jos, speaking to De Limburger from Africa where he’s rallying, agreed: "Put the pressure on him like this and he’ll go even faster."

Nico Rosberg thinks Verstappen’s most realistic route to the championship resembles the way Lewis Hamilton tried to stop his title charge in Abu Dhabi in 2016.

"Max’s best chance is probably to hold up the whole field," he told Sky Deutschland. "I know that very well from 2016.

"Max also has his teammate in P10. If the McLarens drop behind them after their stops, that could be his best chance. But Max will need a masterful performance."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he expects it too: "If Max keeps the whole field together, we can be right in the mix."

Ralf Schumacher laid out the strategic nightmare for McLaren.

"If the two McLarens were at the front, they would do their own thing. But now things are different," he said. "One small mistake at the start and anything can happen. And Lando was always a bit nervous at the start.

"Piastri now has to drive for Norris," Schumacher added. "If Russell and Leclerc get ahead of Norris, McLaren would lose the championship. Piastri has to cover Norris at the start, be careful at the pitstops, and if necessary, hold back Russell and Leclerc."

Dr Helmut Marko also expects a tense race - beginning with the race start. "Normally, Norris always gets nervous when he’s up front next to Max," he said.

Even though the odds are against Verstappen winning the title from 12 points back, few deny he has produced the most impressive season - and perhaps his most impressive of all.

Mathias Lauda told Osterreich: "He had so much of an inferior car - I’ve never seen anything like it. He just doesn’t give a damn. It would have impressed my father, too."

Asked for his prediction, Niki Lauda’s son added: "It’s Norris. He just needs to keep a cool head. To finish only fourth with such a strong car would be unacceptable."

Both Norris and Piastri claimed on Saturday that team orders haven’t been formally addressed. Lauda doesn’t buy it.

"Absolutely, there will be team orders," he said. "They can’t afford any more mistakes. They’ll wait for the start and then they have to make sure Norris finishes at least third.

"They’re under a lot of pressure now - it will be interesting to see how they handle it."