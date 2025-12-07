Alonso hints at ’favourites’ as Max hunts allies

Fernando Alonso has openly admitted he has favourites on track - adding intrigue to a title decider in which Max Verstappen may need friendly cars behind him as much as his own pace.

L’Equipe put it bluntly ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi nail-biter: "Victory alone will not be enough - Max Verstappen needs allies to become world champion."

After taking pole, Verstappen agreed: "Of course I’ll try to win the race. But also in the back of my mind, still try and win that championship. So we need a bit of luck from what is happening behind us."

That luck may include Alonso himself. In Q2, the Spaniard appeared to give Verstappen a tow - much like Yuki Tsunoda had done by obligation.

Alonso confirmed it: "Yes, I gave him a tow, and I think it was the one that was televised, right? That’s why it’s being talked about more.

"But I think I also gave one to Oscar (Piastri) in Q1 ... and Max gave me one in Q2 too."

There was no mention of Lando Norris.

Alonso then smiled foxishly when asked why he helps certain rivals and not others. "You try to find teammates to help each other out, and earn their favour, right? You’re always giving them a tow to earn some credit for later.

"And if we were fighting for the same goal, of course you’d step aside - but when they’re in a different battle, you try to help someone in case you get help later."

Asked for his title prediction, Alonso joked: "I’ll watch it on TV like everyone else."

But the 44-year-old has been making headlines all weekend for other reasons.

He and Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll skipped Lewis Hamilton’s drivers’ dinner on Thursday, with Alonso also missing the final GPDA meeting of the year - prompting Lando Norris to hold up a photo of Alonso on his phone for the group picture.

The FIA, however, was far less amused when both Aston drivers also failed to show up for a mandatory fan-stage appearance.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the stewards rejected the team’s excuse that the pair didn’t do FP1 and therefore weren’t needed. Fans had waited in the heat, the FIA stressed, and Article 19 obligations are not optional.

Aston Martin was fined EUR 50,000 - but proposed a remedy. Alonso and Stroll will now meet fans personally, hand out signed caps to anyone in Aston gear, and even grant two supporters a VIP pitlane-and-garage experience with photos.

The FIA agreed, even suspending most of the fine.