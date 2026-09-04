Perez plans junior program, Verstappen backs schemes

Sergio Perez says he is preparing his own young driver development project, following Lando Norris’ launch of LN4 Fusion.

The Cadillac driver said he and manager Khalil Beshir are already working on plans that should be revealed in the coming months.

"I think Lando did a great job," he said at Monza.

"It’s a really great project, so congratulations. I’d like to do something similar at some point in my career."

Perez said his own experience of struggling for backing, particularly as a Latin American driver, is a major motivation.

"Without Carlos Slim, I wouldn’t be here," he said. "I was very lucky that he noticed me and supported me."

"Our team won’t be focusing solely on Mexican talent. We’re open to considering drivers from all over the world.

"We’ll be primarily focused on young drivers."

Max Verstappen also welcomed Norris’ initiative.

"It’s difficult at the moment," he said. "The costs continue to rise, so the more you can help them, the better it is."

"Some great talents don’t have a lot of money."

Verstappen is already heavily involved in driver development through sim racing and his own motorsport activities.

"We train a lot of drivers from Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4," said the Red Bull driver.

"I am very happy with what I do."

He also confirmed he is still considering racing in the GT World Challenge finale at Portimao, where clashes with the WEC leave gaps in his usual driver lineup.

"We have a conflict in the calendar with the WEC," Verstappen confirmed.

"I lose two of my GT drivers. We’re still looking at who would be best suited to replace them."