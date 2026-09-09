Bottas future still uncertain despite Cadillac contract

Valtteri Bottas’ Cadillac future is again under scrutiny despite the Finn reportedly being contracted through at least the end of 2027.

Both Bottas and Sergio Perez signed multi-year deals when Cadillac entered Formula 1, with contemporary reporting putting both under contract for next season.

But brand new team boss Marcin Budkowski has notably stopped short of guaranteeing the current pairing.

"I’m very happy with the drivers we have, two experienced drivers who are helping us develop the team," he told AFP at Monza.

"When we have things to announce, we will announce them."

That ambiguity has fuelled fresh speculation in Finland, where Ilta-Sanomat’s Janne Oivio reports Bottas could still lose his seat as Budkowski reshapes the team.

One possible factor is the relationship between the pair, which is not believed to be especially close, while Perez also brings significant commercial backing.

Oivio names Esteban Ocon as one potential replacement, pointing out that Budkowski knows him well from Alpine and was there when Ocon won the 2021 Hungarian GP.

"At Monza, Esteban Ocon’s name was raised as a possible replacement for Bottas," the correspondent said.

Yuki Tsunoda is another name mentioned, with the Japanese driver having impressed since returning to Racing Bulls and also bringing backing of his own.

Colton Herta, however, appears unlikely after he "flopped badly" since moving into Formula 2, according to Oivio.

For now, Budkowski is keeping his options open.

"Right now, my priorities are the organisation of the team and the performance of the car."

"I’m very happy with the drivers we have," he said.