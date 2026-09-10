Herta admits F1 super licence now unlikely

Colton Herta has admitted his difficult Formula 2 season is now likely to leave him short of the Super Licence points needed for Formula 1.

The American endured another disastrous weekend at Monza, crashing in F2 practice, retiring from Sunday’s feature race and then losing most of his Cadillac FP1 outing to a hydraulic failure.

That F1 problem was especially costly because Herta failed to complete the 100 kilometres needed to earn another Super Licence point.

"Nothing concrete has been announced yet," he told f1-insider.com about further Cadillac running.

"The early exit in Monza training has obviously thrown a wrench in our plans. At the moment, one more session is planned."

Asked if that would be enough to complete his Super Licence requirement, Herta admitted: "I don’t think so."

"As far as I know, I still need two more Super Licence points."

His F2 form has done little to help.

"We’re not fast enough in almost every area, which is frustrating for me," said the 26-year-old.

"It’s frustrating when the results don’t come and it’s difficult to find the necessary pace."

Herta also made clear that another season in Formula 2 is not an attractive fallback.

"I think we’ll have to wait and see," he said when asked about his post-2026 plans. "But I have no interest in another year of Formula 2."