Bottas ’ready’ for 2027 despite Cadillac turmoil

Valtteri Bottas insists he expects to remain with Cadillac in 2027, even as the struggling new team continues to reshape its leadership structure.

The Finn, who has just turned 37, said he has no immediate concerns about being pushed out.

"Not in the near future, no," outlets quote him as saying.

"Of course, I’m still ready for next year. But at some point we’ll talk about what happens after 2027, but it’s not that far off yet."

Cadillac is now the only team yet to score a point in 2026. The poor start has already cost Graeme Lowdon his role as team principal, with Marcin Budkowski taking over.

Bottas admitted the scale of that change surprised him.

"I respect the decision, and as with any change, time will always show which change is good and which is bad," he said.

"I can’t predict the future, and I don’t know Marcin that well yet. I haven’t worked with him in the past, whereas I’ve worked with Graeme quite a lot."

He nevertheless conceded that change was needed.

"Something definitely needs to change. Some of the problems we’ve had have been dragging on for a long time, but perhaps I didn’t expect such a big change," said Bottas.

"I actually thought more would be happening at the factory, but that’s just how it is."

Bottas also suggested the drivers themselves are somewhat removed from the wider restructuring.

"We drivers don’t always see what needs to be changed," he said. "We focus on driving, performance and giving feedback."

"We’re not building a team, that’s not our job."

Cadillac will again run Colton Herta in Friday practice at Monza.