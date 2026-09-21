Cadillac owner faces more legal pressure

Fresh legal pressure is building around Cadillac F1 co-owner Mark Walter and his TWG Global empire, only a month after the company was forced to deny that its motorsport assets were for sale.

A proposed class-action lawsuit was filed on September 16 in a US District Court in Florida by Ira Rosner, naming Walter, TWG Global, Delaware Life, Group 1001 and Guggenheim Partners as defendants.

The complaint alleges that the defendants misrepresented the extent to which insurance assets were invested in companies connected to Walter’s wider business network, alongside claims including fraudulent concealment, negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Cadillac’s Formula 1 team itself is not a defendant.

A Group 1001 spokesperson told German-language Sport1: "No court has found that Group 1001 Insurance or Delaware Life Insurance Company did anything wrong, and we will vigorously defend ourselves - in keeping with our long tradition of serving policyholders with integrity."

The case nevertheless renews scrutiny of Walter’s wider sporting empire because TWG Global is central to the ownership structure behind Cadillac’s F1 operation.

That comes only weeks after speculation about possible sporting asset sales prompted TWG to issue an unusually direct denial at Zandvoort.

"TWG is not considering a sale of the Cadillac team or any other part of TWG Motorsport," the company said at the time.