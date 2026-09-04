Sainz urges patience with Madring debut

Carlos Sainz has urged Formula 1 and its drivers to avoid judging Madring too harshly after its first Grand Prix next weekend, saying the new Madrid circuit will inevitably need refinement.

The Madrid native and circuit ambassador said recent Formula 3 testing had already shown the venue has character.

"I think the F3 test went quite well in that the drivers came away surprised by the circuit," he said at Monza.

"It’s one of the most difficult circuits they’ve ever driven, and that already gives the circuit character, it gives it personality."

But Sainz said Formula 1 should keep an open mind once the first race has exposed the strengths and weaknesses of the new layout.

"The only thing I ask of everyone involved in the project, from Formula 1 to the drivers and the circuit, is to keep an open mind regarding the feedback that the drivers may give after the Grand Prix," he said.

"I ask for patience, because it’s impossible to get everything right in the first year."

He pointed to Miami, Mexico and Baku as examples of venues that improved significantly after their debuts.

"As long as there’s flexibility and a desire to improve and learn, I think it’s going to be a very good Grand Prix."

Sainz admitted overtaking could be one area requiring attention.

"Looking at the circuit at first glance, there don’t seem to be any clear overtaking points," he said.

"That’s probably one of the things that can be improved after the first race."

As for his own expectations, they are tempered by Williams’ difficult season.

"It really frustrates me that it’s coming in what is perhaps the year I have the worst car, which is 2026," he said.

"But oh well, as long as everything is fixed next year we’ll quickly forget about 2026."