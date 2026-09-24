Verstappen targets Nurburgring, Spa endurance races

Max Verstappen says he expects to contest major endurance races at the Nurburgring and Spa next year, taking advantage of a 2027 Formula 1 calendar without direct clashes with the biggest 24-hour events.

"After the previous race at the Nordschleife, I already said that I would like to return there," the Red Bull driver told Dutch media at Baku.

"If everything fits in terms of planning and preparation, then I want to compete again. And the same goes for Spa - that is also a wonderful option."

Le Mans remains less certain.

"Le Mans is complicated, it requires a lot of preparation - it’s not on my list at the moment," said the quadruple world champion.

Verstappen’s Red Bull extension gives him considerable freedom to pursue racing outside F1.

World champion Lando Norris is also increasingly involved in McLaren’s endurance program.

The reigning champion travelled directly from Madrid to Portimao last week and completed 38 laps in McLaren’s new MCL-HY, the prototype being developed for its 2027 World Endurance Championship and Le Mans program.

Norris said afterwards that he "can’t wait to get back in the car", although a Le Mans appearance next year remains unlikely.

Other current F1 drivers are more cautious about adding endurance racing to an already demanding schedule.

Nico Hulkenberg, who won Le Mans with Porsche in 2015, was asked in Baku whether the 2027 calendar makes another attempt realistic.

"Probably not. Probably it is a bit too busy," said the German.

Fernando Alonso, himself a two-time Le Mans winner, reached a similar conclusion.

"There are a lot of races," he said.

"If you look at the current calendar, is it really possible? No, I don’t think it’s going to happen next year."