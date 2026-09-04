Barrichello returns to world championship karting

Rubens Barrichello will return to FIA world championship competition later this month, just days after driving Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2002 at Monza.

Sky Italia reports that the former Ferrari driver will contest the FIA Karting KZ2 Masters World Championship at Le Mans from September 18-20.

It will be Barrichello’s first FIA Karting world championship appearance since 2016.

The event is also significant for his Barrichello Kart by Birelart project, which will make its debut in the FIA shifter categories.

Barrichello has already completed a preparatory race at Le Mans, qualifying third in his group and scoring several top-five heat results before fighting around the top ten in the final.

The 54-year-old will first be back in the Formula 1 spotlight this weekend at Monza, where he will drive the F2002 on Saturday as part of Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher tribute.