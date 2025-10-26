Marko claims Piastri ’not handling title pressure’

Dr Helmut Marko believes championship leader Oscar Piastri is cracking under pressure - even as Red Bull also struggles through a difficult Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Despite updates to the RB21, Max Verstappen could manage only fifth in qualifying, while Piastri was a subdued eighth fastest, moving up to P7 on the grid after Carlos Sainz’s penalty.

Still, the weekend isn’t all bad news for Red Bull. With Lando Norris now the quicker McLaren but still trailing his teammate in the standings, Verstappen stands to benefit even without a win.

"Of course, we still need McLaren’s help," Marko told Kleine Zeitung. "I think Piastri is apparently not handling the pressure so well after all. At least, that’s how it seemed recently, even though I don’t know him well enough to say for sure."

Marko admits Red Bull’s expectations are modest in Mexico.

"If it goes perfectly, a podium finish might be possible," he said. "We want to gain points on Oscar Piastri, but it looks like we’re going to lose points to Norris. Then the score will be even closer. The tension will continue."

Verstappen himself has stayed calm through his recent clawback, but was blunt about the updated car’s performance after qualifying.

"We were bad everywhere here," he told Viaplay.

"Sector two was the worst. You just have to look at my onboard footage - it was bizarre. Bizarrely bad. No balance, no grip, and I expect it to be even worse in the race tomorrow."

Marko agreed that McLaren’s pole-sitting driver may be untouchable in Mexico. "The way Norris was in the long runs, he’ll pull away," the 82-year-old predicted.

"I think Norris is invincible here, but anything else is possible."

As for Piastri, the Australian’s recent form has puzzled many inside McLaren and the paddock. His once-commanding points lead has been sliced to just 40 - down from 104 since Red Bull’s management shake-up.

"The last two weekends have been different from the others," Piastri admitted to Sky Italia. "I don’t have the pace. Everything seemed normal and the work felt decent, but I just don’t have the time. It’s a situation I don’t like.

"The main problem is getting back into rhythm - right now, I’m not thinking about the championship."

He denied feeling the strain.

"Nothing feels that different," he said. "I feel like I’m driving the same way I did when things were going better. I’m trying to understand it, because the numbers just aren’t adding up."

Team boss Andrea Stella defended his young driver, insisting the issue is mechanical, not mental. "I’m sure everyone fighting for the World Championship is under pressure," Stella said.

"Oscar is a very relaxed guy. I don’t think he’s overdoing it. It’s more about getting the best out of the car when it’s sliding. There are no mistakes in his laps - it’s about finding those last milliseconds in every corner."