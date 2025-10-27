Norris seizes championship lead amid boos and bias

Lando Norris has taken the world championship lead from his teammate Oscar Piastri - but his Mexico GP victory was clouded by fresh accusations of McLaren favouritism and a chorus of boos from the grandstands.

The Briton’s self-confessed "straightforward" win moved him 1 point clear of Piastri, whose recent off-colour run of form left him P5 at the flag.

Yet some Mexican fans jeered the new leader, claiming he was being "given" the title.

"I like sour sweets," Norris laughed when asked if the booing spoiled the win.

"People can do what they want. They have the right to do it. I just can’t stop laughing when I get booed - it makes it more entertaining for me."

Later, pressed by a reporter about fans demanding he "return three points" allegedly gained through McLaren’s team-order confusion earlier in the season, Norris was unmoved.

"If they want to think that, they have the right to," he said. "We try to do things fairly. Two years ago in Budapest I gave Oscar the win he deserved. It’s the same principle - I deserved to be ahead at Monza. Simple as that."

For the 25-year-old, regularly criticised for perceived mental weakness, the goal now is to stay calm as the pressure builds.

"It’s one weekend at a time," Norris said. "I keep my head down, I ignore all of this (booing), and it’s working. I’m focused on myself and I’m happy."