No budget cap breach for Ferrari, McLaren - report

The Formula 1 paddock remains on edge as rumours intensify over a possible major budget cap breach - with new Italian reports naming neither Red Bull nor Mercedes, but confirming that Ferrari and McLaren are "in the clear."

Writing in Corriere della Sera, veteran journalist Daniele Sparisci revealed that a "top-tier team" is under investigation for exceeding the 2024 spending limit - a case reportedly more serious than Aston Martin’s newly-acknowledged procedural lapse.

"Rumours continue to filter out from the paddock about a top-tier team that has exceeded its budget cap for 2024 - the equivalent of Financial Fair Play in football - more significantly than the minor procedural infringement admitted by Aston Martin," Sparisci wrote.

"The FIA has not yet approved the certificates of conformity."

He added that both Ferrari and McLaren have passed their audits without issue. "Ferrari is safe and not under the scrutiny of the auditors.

"And the same goes for McLaren," Sparisci confirmed. "The World Championship, however, is in turmoil."

The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration has yet to publish its official compliance list, with the expected September announcement delayed indefinitely - fuelling speculation that one leading team has exceeded the limit.

Team bosses, pressed for answers in Mexico, refused to be drawn into the speculation.

Audi-owned Sauber boss Jonathan Wheatley - who managed Red Bull’s cost-cap submissions during its own breach in 2021 - suggested the delay spoke volumes. "I think the first thing I would say is that nobody’s doing it intentionally," Wheatley said.

"These things happen sometimes. Things can just get out of control a little bit - like a car crash, something like that - and unexpected costs late on.

"I don’t want to speculate on the cause of it, but I think we now understand why we were late in getting the publication from the FIA."

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur also urged patience. "If someone did a procedural breach, I think this can happen to everybody," he said. "And it’s not a sporting advantage. We have to separate sporting advantage with a sporting penalty from a technical mistake or administrative issue.

"Let’s wait and see."

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu echoed the sentiment. "Nobody does it intentionally," he said. "We’ve just got to adjust the process and wait for the outcome."