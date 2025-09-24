Manager Webber defends ’only human’ Piastri

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos believes Oscar Piastri’s costly errors in Baku may be linked to the controversy that erupted at Monza a week earlier.

The championship leader, normally praised for his cool composure, crashed in qualifying and again at the start of Sunday’s GP after jumping the start - an extraordinary collapse while Max Verstappen slashed into the title lead with back-to-back wins from pole at Monza and Baku.

"It’s striking that this happened just after Monza, where there was a bit of friction," Doornbos told Ziggo Sport.

"I think Piastri took a hit at Monza. That was a strange situation. Piastri had to give away six points to (Lando) Norris because he had a slow pitstop."

Norris, he noted, endured another botched stop in Baku. "They have a serious problem there that they need to resolve. I don’t think Oscar feels good about that."

Doornbos revealed he had messaged Piastri’s manager Mark Webber - also a former Red Bull driver - about the weekend. "I was texting with his manager, Mark Webber. He said that Oscar is only human.

"Let’s not forget that he doesn’t have a lot of experience compared to, say, Max Verstappen."

Unlike many who believe four-time consecutive world champion Verstappen can no longer overhaul the McLarens this year, Doornbos warned the drivers’ title is not settled.

"There is danger. McLaren makes so many mistakes, both with the drivers and during pitstops. That’s still astonishing," said the Dutchman.

Speaking on Ziggo’s De Stamtafel, he ran the numbers. "Mathematically, it makes sense, because if Max wins everything, and Oscar Piastri always finishes third, he wins the title."

Doornbos admitted such a streak would be rare, but not impossible.

"It’s possible, because in 2013 Sebastian Vettel won the last nine races for Red Bull, and he eventually became world champion. Anything is possible, and Abu Dhabi has seen crazier season finales. But it would be a unique scenario," he admitted.