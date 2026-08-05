Tsolov confident F1 chance will come

Formula 2 leader Nikola Tsolov says he remains confident of earning a Formula 1 opportunity, despite Racing Bulls’ existing drivers making the 2027 decision difficult.

Team principal Alan Permane recently described the 19-year-old Red Bull junior as "next in line", but Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad have both strengthened their positions with impressive performances.

"Nothing yet, unfortunately," Tsolov said in Hungary when asked what he could say about his future.

"But it’s still early days. We need to get through the summer break."

Tsolov said his priority remains winning the Formula 2 championship rather than focusing on premature reports that he has already secured a Racing Bulls seat.

"I need to keep doing what I’m doing. Obviously, I have no doubt that if everything goes the same way, I surely will get an opportunity one day."

"I focus on the current, which is F2, and obviously, the better I do today in F2, the more chance I give myself."