Stella plays down Piastri fury as Norris takes control

Andrea Stella has played down Oscar Piastri’s furious radio outburst in Hungary as questions continue about the Australian’s position alongside reigning world champion Lando Norris.

Piastri had led almost half the race before being delayed in traffic following his pitstop and colliding with backmarker Carlos Sainz, allowing Norris to emerge ahead after his own stop.

When engineer Tom Stallard attempted to explain the lost time, Piastri snapped: "Oh mate, it’s better you don’t f**ing talk to me right now."

"Nice of you guys to factor that one in by the way, thanks."

Team boss Stella said he had calmed down by the post-race briefing.

"Immediately after the race, Oscar clarified that he made his comments on the radio in the heat of the moment, when he was angry," the McLaren boss said.

"There were a few unfortunate circumstances. And at the same time, Lando’s pace was simply superb when he had a clear track."

"I think he was gaining half a second per lap. And that pace meant that Lando finished ahead of Oscar."

Stella denied that McLaren’s strategy had been designed to disadvantage Piastri and favour Norris.

"The field was very close, and at one point we had to decide whether to cover ourselves or not," said the Italian. "Then Oscar lost time lapping other cars."

"At the same time, Lando showed incredible pace and built up enough of a lead to make his pitstop and get back out ahead of Oscar."

"We’re still very proud of both drivers."

Piastri later accepted that McLaren could not have predicted the clash with Sainz.

"On the strategy side, you don’t plan a strategy for getting taken out by a backmarker," he said.

"So I can’t blame the team at all."

The flash of anger nevertheless follows the tension between McLaren’s drivers throughout the 2025 title campaign, while speculation continues to link Piastri with a possible future move to Red Bull.

Ralf Schumacher believes Norris’ status inside the team is now clear following the reigning champion’s first victory of the season.

"Norris is definitely a winner," the Sky Deutschland pundit said.

"Since he turned things around last year and became world champion, he has become a true leader."

"He always pushes himself to the limit, but not beyond, hardly makes any mistakes anymore, accepts when he can’t win, and continues to work constructively within the team."