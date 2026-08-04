Norris says fame leaves him feeling ’violated’

Lando Norris says Formula 1 fame has begun to make him feel "violated" after paparazzi followed him through London for 40 minutes.

The reigning world champion says he now wants to spend more time outside his home rather than avoiding attention.

"I am getting a bit older, and I want to be able to go out," the McLaren driver told The Independent.

"That doesn’t mean go out and party - that just means have dinners and get out of the house."

"Last year, I would just game and feel like a loser, being in my own home. But now, instead of gaming until midnight, I will go out with my friends and have dinner until midnight."

However, Norris says photographers have crossed a line.

"The next level is paparazzi waiting for you in places or tailing you."

"I drove to my friend’s house in London, and I knew a paparazzi was just following me the whole way. Following me through London for 40 minutes, just waiting to see who I was going to meet and where I was going."

"That’s the first time where I started to feel a bit more violated in my life - that I can’t leave my hotel or house without someone trying to see every move I am doing."

Norris entered the summer break after his breakthrough first victory of the season in Hungary, where McLaren’s major upgrade put him on top of the podium for the first time as reigning world champion.

"Considering how good it felt today, I certainly want to believe that we can continue it," he said.

"There are going to be moments when we struggle more, moments that might be even better, but we know this track is a good one for us."

"The team have put so much work in to make it a car that can finally win again."

Despite speaking more openly about dinners, friends and life outside Formula 1, Norris insists his summer-break plans are less glamorous.

"I just want to enjoy the break."

Asked what he would do, he replied: "Just sleep, that’s all."

"Catch up."