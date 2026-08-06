Red Bull paid Marko 8m euros to stay silent - report

Red Bull reportedly paid Dr Helmut Marko 8 million euros to remain silent after forcing the long-time adviser into retirement.

Writing for f1-insider.com, German journalist Ralf Bach claims Marko’s termination agreement prevented him from giving interviews until the end of 2026.

"The new Red Bull bosses, led by Oliver Mintzlaff, reportedly paid 8 million euros to ensure that even the last vestiges of Mateschitz’s philosophy of free speech disappeared," Bach wrote.

"A confidentiality clause was included in the termination agreement, effectively gagging Marko."

"He is not to give any interviews until the end of 2026."

Bach contrasts the alleged arrangement with the philosophy of late Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who encouraged outspoken personalities and unconventional decision-making.

"Under its founder Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull was considered unconventional, courageous and uncompromising," he wrote.

"But since his death, the racing team has fundamentally changed."

Bach is also highly critical of the team’s new management under Laurent Mekies and incoming junior program chief Gwen Lagrue - Marko’s direct replacement who will arrive from Mercedes.

"Mekies represents a new leadership style," he said.

"His motto is: appear friendly, talk a lot without actually saying anything, and surround himself with loyal employees."

"Whether they improve the team’s performance on the field seems to be secondary."

He argues Red Bull has lost several irreplaceable figures, including Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley, while Verstappen’s confidence in the technical project is also weakening.

"Sources close to the Dutchman indicate that he intends to remain with Red Bull in 2027 primarily due to a lack of serious alternatives," Bach wrote.

"He might then look for another team in the market."

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher agrees Marko’s absence extends beyond his former media role.

"Helmut Marko is missed everywhere, not just in interviews," he said.