Verstappen criticism can go too far - Albers

Christijan Albers says Max Verstappen’s relentless mentality is also creating a downside as uncertainty continues over his future at Red Bull.

The former Formula 1 driver praised fellow Dutchman Verstappen’s aggressive racing, including his recent battle with Lewis Hamilton.

"No, he does it to everyone," Albers said, when asked if his audacious move on Hamilton in Hungary recently was partly personal.

"That is what is so great about Max," the former Minardi driver added. "That is what Red Bull pays his high salary for."

"Every lap, every corner and at every braking point, he just keeps fighting."

However, Albers told De Telegraaf that Verstappen’s blunt public criticism of Red Bull and its car can sometimes go too far.

"There are many positive sides to Max, but there are also negative sides to Max. Sometimes I watch certain interviews and wonder about them."

Albers said Verstappen’s honesty is valuable, but difficult for a team to manage.

"There are 22 drivers who want to have the best car and want to win," he said. "On the other hand, I can also appreciate that he is so open and honest."

"He says: I don’t like this and I don’t like that. How do you manage that properly?"

Albers believes Verstappen can become too focused on his own situation.

"I think he is so focused on himself in that respect that he no longer realises those other 21 drivers also want to win and become world champion."

"Not everyone has the best car, but on the other hand, you can also appreciate his attitude."

He also agreed with those who believe Verstappen should defend Red Bull more often rather than repeatedly criticising the RB22.

"I do think that a little bit as well," Albers admitted.

"You can see it with Adrian Newey too - you cannot simply create a basic package from nothing. You have to work with the material you have."

"I can understand that you become frustrated if they are not moving in the direction you have in mind. On the other hand, there are a thousand people working at the factory and perhaps seven hundred of them want to move in the same direction as you."

Red Bull has so far accepted Verstappen’s increasingly sharp criticism, underlining the powerful position he holds as he considers whether to remain with the team in 2027.