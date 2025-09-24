Newey’s work ethic ’mind-blowing’ - de la Rosa

Pedro de la Rosa says Adrian Newey’s arrival at Aston Martin is no marketing gimmick, insisting the legendary designer is already lifting the entire team with his relentless work ethic.

"The important thing is that Adrian Newey didn’t come to Aston Martin because he wants to retire," de la Rosa, a Formula 1 race and test driver who is now an ambassador for the Silverstone based team, told the Duralavita podcast.

"He’s working, well, not 24 hours a day, because he sleeps. But he sleeps very little, I can guarantee you that. It’s mind-blowing," the Spaniard smiled.

De la Rosa, 54, said it is not uncommon to find Newey still at his famous old-style drawing board in the early hours.

"Any day I go to the factory, any time I go, he’s in the office. At two in the morning, he’s still there," he marvelled.

De la Rosa said Newey’s influence is practical as well as inspirational. "The Adrian Newey effect isn’t a marketing hype. It’s a work-driven effect, an inspirational one. It’s stretching and inspiring new generations.

"Everyone is very excited to work with him, and that’s interesting."

According to the Spaniard, Newey only signed on because he sees genuine potential in Aston’s investment - new facilities, a wind tunnel and CFD capability. "The potential is there. But we’re going to prove it next year," he added.