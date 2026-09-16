Leclerc hints at Imola finale return

Charles Leclerc has added another small clue to mounting reports that Imola could host Formula 1’s 2026 season finale.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Ferrari driver was in Imola on Monday to inaugurate a new multipurpose civic centre in Spazzate Sassatelli, built largely with money raised through his post-flood charity auction.

Leclerc reflected on the devastation caused by the 2023 Emilia-Romagna floods.

"It broke my heart in 2023 to see this region, Emilia-Romagna, which I love, with such extensive damage," he said.

"But everyone was incredibly united, and that helped tremendously."

"For my part, I’m happy to have left a small mark on such a dear region."

Then came the intriguing sign-off: "And I hope to see you here again at the end of the year."

That remark comes as reports continue to suggest Imola is being lined up for a December 6 finale if Qatar and Abu Dhabi are dropped from the current calendar.

Ferrari was back on track at Imola this week, with Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton completing a Pirelli tyre test there on Tuesday.