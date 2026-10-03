Sepang transport chaos leaves F1 fans stranded

Formula 1’s return to Sepang has been hit by transport chaos, with enormous crowds left waiting for shuttle buses after Friday practice and some fans eventually walking kilometres from the circuit.

Local reports say thousands packed the designated bus areas after FP2, with some spectators claiming waits of three hours or more.

Others gave up entirely and walked along roads and motorway shoulders, with one report saying some covered almost 18 kilometres.

Malay Mail and Free Malaysia Today also reported complaints of poor signage, pushing and running for buses, with one spectator saying: "I’ve been to Grands Prix all over the world and not experienced chaos like this."

"And it’s only Friday."

Another fan described the scene simply as: "No signs. No lines. Just a complete free for all."

Around 95 free shuttle buses had been planned from three transport hubs, but private cars and ride-hailing vehicles were heavily restricted around the circuit, concentrating spectators onto the shuttle system.

More than 200,000 fans are expected across the weekend.