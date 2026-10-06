Alonso set for shock Dakar return with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso’s mysterious promise at Sepang of looming "surprises" appears to have been explained, with a report claiming the Aston Martin driver is preparing a sensational return to the Dakar Rally in 2027.

Spanish publication Soy Motor reports that the two-time champion has agreed in principle to race a Prodrive-built car, previously entered by Dacia, which will be rebodied and rebranded as an Aston Martin.

The final contract has not yet been signed, but the report claims preparations are already well advanced, with Alonso expected to begin testing in Britain next week.

His co-driver would once again be five-time Dakar motorcycle winner Marc Coma, who partnered Alonso during his first Dakar appearance in 2020.

Alonso finished 13th on that occasion in a Toyota Hilux.

The reported deal appears to explain his intriguing remarks at Sepang just days ago.

"Perhaps there will be more surprises in the coming weeks," the 45-year-old said.

"There are things that people probably think are impossible, but I want to find the limits of what is possible."

Soy Motor reports that the project is being organised through David Richards’ Prodrive operation, which has longstanding links with Aston Martin.

The car would be based on the Dacia Sandrider, the machinery that took Nasser Al-Attiyah to victory in the 2026 Dakar.

The project remains unofficial, with contractual details still being finalised and the Aston Martin bodywork not yet ready.

There is also uncertainty over where the 2027 Dakar will take place, with Saudi Arabia’s security situation potentially forcing a move to Morocco.