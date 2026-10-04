Verstappen, Wolff accept Qatar-Abu Dhabi decision

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff say they trust Formula 1’s decision to confirm Qatar and Abu Dhabi as the final two rounds of the 2026 season.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has now ended the uncertainty, telling Canal Plus and other broadcasters at Sepang that the original calendar will stand.

"We keep the teams and drivers clearly informed," he said.

"I share responsibility with the FIA to take the right decision. That’s what we’ve decided to do."

Domenicali said he had met the Abu Dhabi promoter at Sepang and that "practically 99 percent" of tickets had already been sold.

Verstappen had previously said F1 should not travel to the Middle East if the security situation remained dangerous, but he now accepts the assurances provided.

"If they say it is safe enough and that they have spoken with all the authorities, then you have to trust that," he said.

The Red Bull driver added that he has maintained direct contact with Domenicali over the issue.

"I have always had good contact with Stefano and we share our opinions," Verstappen added.

Wolff was similarly satisfied, although he stressed that the regional situation still needs monitoring.

"All systems go," the Mercedes boss told Sky Deutschland.

"There are no travel warnings, the airlines are flying, and the insurance policies are in place. So there’s nothing negative to report."

"But the situation is very volatile, and that’s why we have to keep a close eye on it."

Domenicali also reiterated to Sky Italia: "This is the direction we’ve taken based on the information and reassurances we have - and which we absolutely must have, of course."

The confirmation means Imola’s preparations as an emergency December replacement will not be needed unless the situation changes again.