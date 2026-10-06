Leclerc plane trouble as Bottas rides to Singapore

Charles Leclerc endured an unusual journey from Malaysia to Singapore after his plane was forced to return - while Valtteri Bottas decided to make the same trip by bicycle.

According to F1 photographer Kym Illman, Leclerc’s flight departed Malaysia on Sunday evening but missed its landing window at Singapore’s Seletar Airport.

The Ferrari driver, who finished fourth at Sepang, was reportedly forced to return to Malaysia before completing the journey to Singapore by road.

Meanwhile, Cadillac’s Bottas has taken a rather different approach to the approximately 350-kilometre journey between Sepang and Singapore.

"I’m riding to Singapore," the Finn announced on social media.

"On the gravel roads less travelled with my new Canyon Grail CFR. See you there."