Qatar, Abu Dhabi confirmed as 2026 finale

Formula 1 has finally confirmed that Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned, ending months of uncertainty over the 2026 season finale.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed the decision to Sky Italia during the relocated Bahrain GP at Sepang.

"With the information and reassurances we have received, we can confirm - Qatar and Abu Dhabi are the final stages of this World Championship," he said.

That means Qatar will take place on November 29, followed by the traditional Abu Dhabi finale on December 6.

It also ends the prospect of Imola stepping in as the late-season contingency.

Domenicali meanwhile praised the unusual Bahrain-Malaysia collaboration that allowed this weekend’s race to happen.

"When we first discussed this idea in July, it seemed a little strange, but we managed to make it happen," said the Italian.

"There are more than 1,000 people from Bahrain working here to make this event what we are experiencing now."

He said the turnout at Sepang has also been encouraging.

"The fact that we already saw more people in the stands on Friday than at the last Sepang GP in 2017 shows that, although Formula 1 hasn’t been to Malaysia for a long time, the passion is still palpable."