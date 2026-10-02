Hamilton backs Vasseur but points finger ’higher up’

Lewis Hamilton has strongly defended Frederic Vasseur amid the current Ferrari turmoil, but in doing so pointedly suggested that some of the team’s deeper problems sit above the team principal.

"Fred is a fantastic leader," he said at Sepang, after Ferrari denied rumours that Vasseur’s position was once again in doubt.

"He really is the guy to take this team in the right direction."

But Hamilton then made clear that Vasseur should not be carrying all of the blame.

"If you want to point fingers, point them somewhere else," he said.

"There’s people above that are also part of it as well. It’s a lot of people."

More significantly, Hamilton admitted Ferrari’s existing structure itself may still need changing.

"There’s a structure that’s been in place for a long time," said the former Mercedes driver.

"Whether it needs to be reviewed or not, it’s not just about Fred, there are also people above him."

"There are some changes I would make, but I won’t tell you about them."

Hamilton said he is already working directly with senior figures inside Ferrari to push further changes through.

"What’s happening inside the team, how it’s structured, what the weaknesses are, obviously I’m in the team and I know all those," he said.

"I’m not going to speak on them but I will continue to try and work with those people that are in power to make the changes. Fred has done a lot of the changes that I’ve asked for and there are more for us to do."

Charles Leclerc echoed the support for Vasseur.

"I think he’s exceptional at what he does and I fully trust in Fred," he said.

Ferrari has also continued developing the SF-26 despite the political noise, with Sky Italia reporting targeted floor, diffuser and bodywork changes at Sepang ahead of a more substantial package expected in Austin.