Horner says Ferrari comments were overblown

Christian Horner has apparently tried to play down the uproar over his recent Ferrari comments, telling Martin Brundle that his remarks were simply intended to be respectful.

Speaking on Sky at Sepang, legendary commentator Brundle revealed that he had called Horner directly after the latest round of speculation about Frederic Vasseur’s future.

"There was a lot of talk of Christian Horner this week so I rang him," the former F1 driver said.

"He (Horner) said, ’I was being polite and respectful about Ferrari in an interview and it took on a whole load...’"

The controversy had escalated after Horner described Ferrari as his "dream" Formula 1 destination, prompting a formal Ferrari statement backing Vasseur and repeated public support from Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Brundle suggested the whole episode had become overblown.

"There’s no point to keep changing key personnel, you see it in football," he said. "The role of a team principal has also changed quite dramatically."

"They just need to stay calm and support each other."

Williams boss James Vowles also defended Vasseur.

"Normally we beat each other up and put knives in our backs, but Ferrari is in the best place it’s been in the championship for a while," he said.

"It’s a team that’s doing brilliantly. For me personally, there is no question that Fred is the right person to do this."

Brundle also joked that the idea of Horner joining Ferrari would create one particularly awkward reunion.

"Could you imagine Lewis and Christian working together after 2021? That would be an interesting dynamic," he said.