Malaysia opens talks for permanent F1 return

Malaysia has formally opened discussions with Formula 1 about returning to the calendar permanently after Sepang’s successful one-off comeback this weekend.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told Bernama after the race that talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali are now underway, although he stressed that no decision is close yet.

"That we are discussing with their president, Stefano," he said.

"But it’s too early. He has opened the door for discussion and we have to discuss."

Anwar said Malaysia must now assess both the importance of bringing Formula 1 back and the financial implications involved.

He later said on Facebook that he had discussed with Domenicali "the prospects of returning the Malaysian Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar on a permanent basis".

Anwar acknowledged that a permanent return could not happen immediately.

"This effort will take time because the arrangement of the race calendar needs to take into account a packed schedule and contractual commitments with existing host countries," he said.

Malaysia hosted its own grand prix at Sepang from 1999 until 2017 before dropping the race largely because of rising costs.

This weekend’s relocated Bahrain GP brought Formula 1 back for the first time in nine years and drew a record 261,000 spectators across the weekend.