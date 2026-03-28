FIA plays down Mercedes ’two-phase’ wing row

The FIA has moved to calm the controversy over Mercedes’ so-called "two-phase" front wing, insisting the issue was minor and not worthy of formal action.

The system drew attention after the Chinese GP, when Ferrari queried whether the transition between straight-line and cornering modes was occurring in two stages rather than one continuous motion.

Mercedes subsequently made adjustments ahead of Suzuka, with drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli both insisting the behaviour was not deliberate and offered no advantage.

"It was unintentional and certainly not an advantage. In fact, it was a problem," Russell said, explaining the wing could still be open under braking.

Antonelli agreed it was "a malfunction that actually caused us problems, not advantages".

Now FIA single-seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis has backed that view.

"When it comes to minor inconsistencies, we don’t immediately send orders to the stewards," he told Italy’s Formula Passion.

"In the case of the Mercedes wing, it didn’t provide an advantage and wasn’t intentional. It was a mechanical issue, similar to those other teams have encountered."

Tombazis said the FIA prefers to resolve such matters directly with teams to avoid unnecessary escalation.

"If we are sure that there is no intent, we resolve such issues together with the teams, without bringing the matter to the stewards, so as not to create precedents over minor things."

He also suggested the paddock reaction had been overblown.

"Since it was visible, everyone immediately took notice, and there was a lot of fuss. But it wasn’t worth the fuss."