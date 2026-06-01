Cadillac ’delighted’ as V8 momentum grows in F1

Cadillac and Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali have added fresh support to growing calls for a return to V8 engines in the near future.

The debate comes as Formula 1 continues to wrestle with criticism of the current regulations, with many drivers unhappy about the heavy reliance on battery deployment and energy management.

Cadillac parent company General Motors is among those encouraged by the direction of the discussion. GM president Mark Reuss said the American giant would welcome a future V8 formula.

"We know how to make V8 engines," Reuss said at the Indycar race in Detroit.

"We have a long history there with the GTP, GTD Pro, and we make those engines right here in Michigan. We’re thrilled with this opportunity in Formula 1."

At the same time, Reuss stressed that Cadillac remains fully committed to its existing Formula 1 engine program.

"We’re delving deeper into the 2.4-litre turbo V6s for 2028," he said.

"I don’t see that changing because we’ve all invested, and it’s great."

The comments are notable because Cadillac was admitted to Formula 1 on the basis that it would eventually become a full power-unit manufacturer rather than simply remain a Ferrari customer team.

General Motors established its Formula 1 engine division in North Carolina last year, headed by veteran engineer Russ O’Blenes, and already participates in engine manufacturer meetings despite not yet supplying its own unit.

A switch to a simpler V8 formula could significantly ease Cadillac’s path to becoming a full works manufacturer.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is also increasingly vocal about the idea.

Speaking to L’Equipe, the former Ferrari boss suggested a future built around sustainable fuels and combustion engines would better reflect the sport’s DNA.

"Personally, I see a future where green fuels will play a central role, changing the current balance with the electric part and restoring centrality to the internal combustion engine," Domenicali said.

"This is the foundation of motorsport."

Domenicali believes such a move would also allow Formula 1 to address concerns about the size and weight of the current generation of cars.

"It would give us the opportunity to drastically reduce overall weight, returning to having more agile and compact cars that can be pushed to maximum performance," he said.

The Italian is convinced traditional fans - the so-called ’purists’ - would approve.

"I’m convinced that this evolution will make the most traditional enthusiasts happy," Domenicali added.

Support for V8 engines has grown rapidly in recent weeks, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem also backing a return to simpler, lighter and louder power units by 2030 or 2031.